Trocheck racked up three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 30-year-old continues to thrive on a line with Artemi Panarin. Trocheck has six multi-point performances in 16 games since the beginning of December, piling up four goals and 19 points over that stretch, and as the season nears the halfway mark he's on pace for the first 80-point campaign of his career.