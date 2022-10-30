Trocheck scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

He potted the Blueshirts' second and sixth goals on the afternoon while helping set up Zac Jones for the eventual game-winner in between. Trocheck snapped a brief three-game point drought with the performance, and the 29-year-old has four goals and nine points through nine games to kick off his first campaign with New York.