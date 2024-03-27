Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

He had a hand in each of the Rangers' final three tallies, including Adam Fox's OT winner. It's Trocheck's second straight three-point performance, and through 12 games in March he's erupted for five goals and 16 points. Tuesday's goal was his 25th of the season, the third time in his career he's reached that plateau, and he's three points away from tying the career-high 75 he collected in 2017-18.