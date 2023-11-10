Trocheck scored a goal and picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The veteran center opened the scoring early in the first period, snapping a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury from the faceoff circle, then dished two helpers as the Rangers pulled away in the third. Trocheck is on a heater, racking up three goals and six points in the last three games after managing only one goal and four points in the season's first 10 contests, and as long as he maintains a spot on the top power-play unit his fantasy value should be secure.