Trocheck scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Islanders.

Both Trocheck's tallies came in the second period, sparking a Rangers' comeback from an early 4-1 deficit. It's the first multi-point performance in over a month for the 30-year-old, but it puts him over 50 points for the third straight season and the sixth time in his career. With 51 points in 55 games, Trocheck is on pace for a career-best campaign, topping the 75 points he racked up for the Panthers in 2017-18.