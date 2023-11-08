Trocheck tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Trocheck opened the scoring 1:40 into the game Tuesday, beating Ville Husso with a short-side wrister, before adding a power-play tally in the second period. Trocheck had gotten off to a slow start offensively this season -- he'd gone eight straight games without a goal, recording five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 11 contests. The 30-year-old Trochek should continue to see an uptick in scoring, playing a top-six role with the Rangers while working on the top power-play unit.