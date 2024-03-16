Trocheck notched two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Both points came early as the Rangers took a 3-2 lead into the first intermission. Trocheck has nine goals and 17 points over the last 14 games, and his 64 points (24 goals, 40 helpers) on the season matches his total from last season, with 15 games left on the schedule for the Blueshirts -- and his career-high 75 points from 2017-18 firmly in his sights.