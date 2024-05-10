Trocheck logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Trocheck set up Alexis Lafreniere's tally in the third period before recording the primary helper on Artemi Panarin's game-winner 1:43 into overtime. The 30-year-old Trocheck now has points in seven straight games to start the playoffs, totaling five goals and seven assists, including multi-point efforts in his last three contests.