Trocheck logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 3.
Trocheck set up Alexis Lafreniere's tally in the third period before recording the primary helper on Artemi Panarin's game-winner 1:43 into overtime. The 30-year-old Trocheck now has points in seven straight games to start the playoffs, totaling five goals and seven assists, including multi-point efforts in his last three contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Two power-play points Sunday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Nets power-play marker•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Shines on special teams Friday•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Two points in Game 2•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Picks up helper•