Trocheck notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.
The Rangers' additions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko have given them a fearsome top six, and Trocheck has been reaping the benefits as one of the other four. Over the last eight games, the 29-year-old has two goals and eight points, and on the season he's up to 19 goals and 52 points through 67 contests.
