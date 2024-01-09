Trocheck tallied a pair of goals in Monday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver.

Trocheck opened the scoring 3:38 into the first period with a power-play marker before adding a second goal in the final frame, beating Thatcher Demko with a wrister on the rush. Trocheck has been on a tear of late, tallying four goals and 11 points in his last five games. The 30-year-old center is up to 12 goals and 40 points through 39 games this season. Trocheck continues to show impressive chemistry with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere on New York's second line while averaging 3:32 per game on the power play.