Trocheck tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Columbus.

Trocheck set up Patrick Kane's tally in the first period before scoring an empty-netter in the third. Trocheck had gone 13 games without a goal, his last coming on Feb. 26, though he recorded 10 assists in that span. The 29-year-old center is up to 20 goals and 59 points through 74 games this season.