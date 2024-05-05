Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Both of Trocheck's points came on the power play as the Rangers opened a 3-1 lead in the first period. The 30-year-old center has found his game in the postseason with four goals and four assists over five outings. Trocheck continues to play on the second line at even strength, and he's also on the top power-play unit, where he's earned five of his eight points during the playoffs.