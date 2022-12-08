Trocheck notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Trocheck was moved down to the third line Wednesday, swapping places with Filip Chytil as head coach Gerard Gallant tried to spark the Rangers' offense. In the end, the shuffle worked, and Trocheck was able to contribute a helper on Mika Zibanejad's second goal of the game. As long as he's on the first power-play unit, Trocheck should have a fairly steady floor for offense. He has three points in the last two games and 18 points (10 on the power play) with 96 shots, 73 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating in 28 contests overall.