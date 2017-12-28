Lettieri was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

The Rangers made this move after Chris Kreider was knocked out of Wednesday's contest against the Capitals with an upper-body injury. Lettieri signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blueshirts last March. The 22-year-old American winger is known for his all-around game, adding 12 goals and nine assists through 31 games with AHL Hartford ahead of his first call-up of the season. He probably won't play enough to warrant immediate fantasy consideration, but consider Lettieri for your long-term keeper picture.