Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Brought up to NHL
Lettieri was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
The Rangers made this move after Chris Kreider was knocked out of Wednesday's contest against the Capitals with an upper-body injury. Lettieri signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blueshirts last March. The 22-year-old American winger is known for his all-around game, adding 12 goals and nine assists through 31 games with AHL Hartford ahead of his first call-up of the season. He probably won't play enough to warrant immediate fantasy consideration, but consider Lettieri for your long-term keeper picture.
