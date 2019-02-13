Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Decends to minors
Lettieri was reassigned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old played in two games following his call up, but only managed to register two shots on goal and was a minus-1. Lettieri has been up and down between the minors and NHL and provides no fantasy value.
