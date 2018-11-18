Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Descends to AHL
Lettieri was assigned to AHL Hartford on Sunday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Lettieri logged 14 games with the big club and was pointless with a minus-4 rating while averaging 8:54 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old will continue his development in the minors, where he scored 23 goals and 12 helpers in 55 games last year. Lettieri's assignment may signal that Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is ready to re-enter the lineup Monday versus the Stars.
