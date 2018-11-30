Lettieri will be rejoining the Rangers ahead of Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

After playing with seven defensemen Thursday -- a game in which they failed to find the back of the net -- the Rangers will promote Lettieri from the minors in order to give themselves a full complement of wingers. Although the move could be more precautionary, it certainly doesn't bode well for Mats Zuccarello (groin) or Vladislav Namestnikov (concussion) being able to play versus the Habs.