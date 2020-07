Lettieri has been included in the Rangers' training camp roster ahead of Phase 3.

Lettieri was the leading scorer for the Hartford Wolk Pack after registering 25 goals and 22 helpers in 61 minor-league contests. In addition to Lettieri, the organization also brought in forwards Tim Gettinger, Steven Fogarty, Danny O'Regan, defensemen Brandon Crawley and K'Andre Miller and netminder Adam Huska.