Lettieri was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Lettieri was recalled for extra depth since Jimmy Vesey (upper body) and Pavel Buchnevich (concussion) could sit out Monday's game against Dallas. If that's the case, Lettieri will crack the lineup again, where he posted three assists, 17 shots on goal and 16 hits in nine games since the calendar flip.

