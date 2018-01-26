Play

Lettieri was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

With the Rangers off until Feb. 1 due to the All-Star break, Lettieri will continue to get work in at the AHL level. This stint with the big club wasn't flattering, as he had just two assists and a minus-10 rating through seven games, eventually becoming a healthy scratch for Thursday's matchup with the Sharks. Still, with the Rangers lacking offensive depth, it's likely Lettieri gets recalled after the break.

