Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Less than ten minutes on ice
Lettieri was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Lettieri wasn't very involved in the game, logging under ten minutes time-on-ice. He finished with a -1 rating, but did fire two shots, while making five hits in the loss.
