Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lights lamp in NHL debut
Lettieri managed to score in his NHL debut Friday, but the Rangers dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Red Wings in Detroit.
The 22-year-old stormed toward the net and corralled a perfect feed from Boo Nieves early in the third period. Lettieri probably wouldn't even be up in the NHL if it wasn't for a blood-clot issue that's shelved Chris Kreider, but that's not a knock on the youngster. He's a skilled pivot who's already defied the odds of making it into in an NHL contest despite not getting drafted. Kreider is out indefinitely, so Lettieri will presumably have a chance to keep up the good work in Monday's road clash with the Sabres.
