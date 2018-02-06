Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Notches assist in first game back
Lettieri picked up an assist and added three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
The 22-year-old rookie put forth a good effort in his return from the AHL, with his plus-minus being especially surprising given his minus-10 mark in his seven previous NHL games. Lettieri could head back to AHL Hartford once either Jimmy Vesey or Pavel Buchnevich are cleared of their concussions, but five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 games isn't a bad way to kick off an NHL career.
More News
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Jumps to big club•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lands in minors for break•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to hockey's highest level•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Reassigned to AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Slots into Saturday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lights lamp in NHL debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...