Lettieri picked up an assist and added three shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

The 22-year-old rookie put forth a good effort in his return from the AHL, with his plus-minus being especially surprising given his minus-10 mark in his seven previous NHL games. Lettieri could head back to AHL Hartford once either Jimmy Vesey or Pavel Buchnevich are cleared of their concussions, but five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 games isn't a bad way to kick off an NHL career.