Lettieri missed Monday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Coach Dan Quinn doesn't consider this a serious issue, but the team is holding him off the ice as a precaution. Lettieri is vying for a bottom-six role with the Rangers after he racked up 48 points in 45 games for their minor-league affiliate, AHL Hartford, last year. However, his production didn't translate immediately to the NHL with just three points in 27 games with the big club. Lettieri will look to shake this injury before Tuesday's game versus the Islanders or Thursday's contest versus the Flyers.