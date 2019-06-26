The Rangers handed Lettieri a qualifying offer Tuesday.

Lettieri didn't have much success with the big club this season, tallying three points in 27 appearances, but he was highly productive during his time with AHL Hartford, racking up 23 goals and 48 points in 48 games. The University of Minnesota product will get a chance to compete for a spot on the Rangers' Opening Night roster during training camp.

