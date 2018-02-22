Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Re-added to Rangers roster
Lettieri was promoted to the Rangers from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
The Rangers need a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so you're likely to start seeing more of their prospects rolled out as the regular season winds down. Lettieri has five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 16 NHL contests, and the rookie has earned 1:44 of power-play ice time right off the bat. Fantasy owners with stock in the young center can at least get a sneak peek to see if he's worth retaining for future seasons; so far, so good.
More News
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Shuffles back to AHL•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Notches assist in first game back•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Jumps to big club•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lands in minors for break•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to hockey's highest level•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Reassigned to AHL Hartford•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...