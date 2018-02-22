Lettieri was promoted to the Rangers from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

The Rangers need a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so you're likely to start seeing more of their prospects rolled out as the regular season winds down. Lettieri has five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 16 NHL contests, and the rookie has earned 1:44 of power-play ice time right off the bat. Fantasy owners with stock in the young center can at least get a sneak peek to see if he's worth retaining for future seasons; so far, so good.