Lettieri (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lettieri missed Monday's practice due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently already put that issue behind him. The 24-year-old is still battling for a spot in the Rangers' bottom six, but he'll likely begin the campaign in the minors. Either way, he's only totaled eight points in 46 NHL appearances over the past two seasons and won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.