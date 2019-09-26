Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Ready to rejoin lineup
Lettieri (lower body) will be in the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lettieri missed Monday's practice due to a lower-body injury, but he's evidently already put that issue behind him. The 24-year-old is still battling for a spot in the Rangers' bottom six, but he'll likely begin the campaign in the minors. Either way, he's only totaled eight points in 46 NHL appearances over the past two seasons and won't be a viable fantasy option in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.