Lettieri was demoted to the minors Monday.

Lettieri's stint with the Wolf Pack is no doubt due to the Rangers' bye week, although the club may decide to bring up a different forward ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders. Since being called up, the winger played in three of a possible six outings, in which he notched the first goal of his NHL career, along with one assist, eight shots and five hits.

