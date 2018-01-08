Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Reassigned to AHL Hartford
Lettieri was demoted to the minors Monday.
Lettieri's stint with the Wolf Pack is no doubt due to the Rangers' bye week, although the club may decide to bring up a different forward ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders. Since being called up, the winger played in three of a possible six outings, in which he notched the first goal of his NHL career, along with one assist, eight shots and five hits.
