Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Recalled by Rangers
Lettieri was promoted from AHL Hartford on Monday.
Lettieri has failed to find the scoresheet in 18 games with the Rangers this season. At the minor-league level, the winger has been far more impactful in 2018-19, scoring 22 goals and putting up 46 points in 44 appearances.
