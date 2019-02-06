Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Recalled to NHL
Lettieri was called up to the Rangers from the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack on Wednesday.
The Minnesota native was sent down to the minors Dec. 3, and finally received the call to return to the big club Wednesday. Though he was called up, there's no official word from the team that he will suit up in Wednesday's game against Boston. Lettieri is hardly a fantasy asset, registering zero points in 16 games in his time with the Rangers this season.
