Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to hockey's highest level
Lettieri was summoned to the Rangers via AHL Hartford on Friday.
The rookie center has jumped out to a fast start in the NHL, tacking on two points (one goal, one assist) over his first three games and seeing power-play ice time to boot -- an average of 1:31 on the man advantage, to be exact. He'll be on hand in case Kevin Hayes (lower body) doesn't return in time for Saturday's game against the Islanders.
