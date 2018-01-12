Lettieri was summoned to the Rangers via AHL Hartford on Friday.

The rookie center has jumped out to a fast start in the NHL, tacking on two points (one goal, one assist) over his first three games and seeing power-play ice time to boot -- an average of 1:31 on the man advantage, to be exact. He'll be on hand in case Kevin Hayes (lower body) doesn't return in time for Saturday's game against the Islanders.