Lettieri, was reassigned to the AHL's Wolf Pack on Monday.

Lettieri played in two games after being called up from the AHL once again, but only managed to register one shot on net and one blocked shot. The 23-year-old has been bouncing back and forth between the minors and the NHL, and also been in and out of the lineup when he's been up, so he seems to be very much a fringe player at the moment.