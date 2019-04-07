Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Shifts to AHL
The Rangers reassigned Lettieri to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Lettieri drew into 27 games with the big club this season, posting three points and a minus-7 rating. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Rangers figure to hold onto him and give him another shot to make the team next season.
