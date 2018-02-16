Lettieri was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.

Lettieri, who was a standout at the University of Minnesota, defied the odds by earning a contract with the Rangers despite bypassing the NHL draft. He's added five points through 16 games at the highest level, and now picks up where he left off with the Wolfpack, having accumulated 14 goals and nine assists through 35 contests. The Rangers' playoff hopes are fleeting, but he could get called back up if injuries continue to hit the forward lines or the Blueshirts find themselves out of the postseason hunt.