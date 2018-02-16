Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Shuffles back to AHL
Lettieri was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday.
Lettieri, who was a standout at the University of Minnesota, defied the odds by earning a contract with the Rangers despite bypassing the NHL draft. He's added five points through 16 games at the highest level, and now picks up where he left off with the Wolfpack, having accumulated 14 goals and nine assists through 35 contests. The Rangers' playoff hopes are fleeting, but he could get called back up if injuries continue to hit the forward lines or the Blueshirts find themselves out of the postseason hunt.
More News
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Notches assist in first game back•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Jumps to big club•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Lands in minors for break•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Returns to hockey's highest level•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Reassigned to AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Slots into Saturday's lineup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...