Lettieri put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.

Lettieri split time between leagues last season, as he saw action in 27 NHL and 48 minor-league contests. The 24-year-old was a point per game player with the Wolf Pack, but managed a mere three points while averaging 10:09 of ice time with the Rangers. The center is far from a lock for the 23-man roster Opening Night against the Jets on Oct. 3, but a strong showing in camp could earn him a spot.