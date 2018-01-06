Rangers' Vinni Lettieri: Slots into Saturday's lineup
Lettieri will play Saturday against the Coyotes, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
The roster spot opened up since Mats Zuccarello caught an illness. Lettieri made his NHL debut Dec. 29 against the Red Wings, when he fired three shots on goal and recorded a goal during 10:43 of ice time. In that matchup, Lettieri was also deployed on the power play, and that will likely be the case again Saturday as Zuccarello has been a regular with the man advantage all season.
