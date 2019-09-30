Lettieri was demoted to AHL Hartford on Monday.

Lettieri split time between the NHL and AHL last season, but was significantly more productive in the minors, where he racked up 23 goals and 25 helpers in 48 outings. The University of Minnesota product's limited contributions with the Rangers, three points in 27 games, will make him a low-end fantasy option even if he does return to New York at some point this year.