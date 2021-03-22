Kravtsov has arrived in New York and will undergo cardiac screening as a part of COVID-19 protocol before joining the team.

Kravtsov's KHL campaign ended earlier this month, and the 21-year-old finished with 16 goals and eight assists through 49 games. He collected another four points over five postseason contests. The 2018 ninth overall pick is aiming to make the leap back to North America. The 6-foot-3 winger may end up with AHL Hartford to start off, but the Rangers could recall him if he shines with the minor-league affiliate.