Kravtsov (upper body) has been cleared to play against Dallas on Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kravtsov missed Wednesday's tilt against the Islanders. He has yet to pick up a point in three games this season. The former ninth overall selection in the 2018 Draft spent last season in the KHL as he was not happy being demoted to the AHL. Kravtsov potted six goals and added seven assists in 19 games for Chelyabinsk Traktor in 2021-22.