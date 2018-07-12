Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Could be late-season arrival in Big Apple

Kravtsov -- whom the Rangers took ninth overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft -- still has plans to debut in New York this coming season, NHL.com reports.

While the smooth-skating Russian is committed to playing in a third season with Chelyabinsk Traktor back home in the KHL, Kravtsov reportedly could join the Blueshirts or AHL Hartford in late February, depending on how his foreign team fares. It's probably not worth rostering him in redraft leagues, but Kravtsov is drawing comparisons to Capitals stud forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, and his lofty draft position alone makes him worth a stash in dynasty leagues.