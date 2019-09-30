Kravtsov was sent down to AHL Hartford on Monday.

Kravtsov signed with the Rangers in the offseason in the hopes of earning a spot on the 23-man roster. In the KHL last year, the 19-year-old notched 21 points in 50 appearances. If he can transition his game to the North American style of play, the winger likely won't have to spend the entire year in the minors.