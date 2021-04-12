Kravtsov posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kravtsov picked up the secondary helper on a Brendan Smith goal in the second period. The assist was Kravtsov's first NHL point, earned in his fifth game since he joined the Rangers. The Russian winger produced 24 points in 49 outings with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL this year, then joined the Rangers after his season in Russia was over. The 21-year-old winger probably won't make much of an impact in 2020-21, but he could be a name to monitor heading into next season.