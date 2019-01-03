Kravtsov (undisclosed) left in the third period of Russia's 8-3 quarterfinal victory over Slovakia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday and did not return.

Kravtsov appeared to be favoring his arm or shoulder after a scrum in the corner. Russian coach Valeri Bragin told reporters after the game that Kravtsov is "fine" and will be ready for Friday's semifinal against the United States. It appears as if the Russians (and the Rangers) can exhale. The 2019 first-round selection has two goals and six points in five games in the tournament. Kravtsov is centering Russia's top line alongside Klim Kostin (STL) and Grigori Denisenko (FLA).