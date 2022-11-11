Kravtsov notched his first point of the season with an assist in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

Between injuries and poor puck luck, it has been a tough start to the season for the 22-year-old Russian, but Kravtsov finally etched his name onto the scoresheet in his sixth appearance of 2022-23 with an assist on Barclay Goodrow's third-period marker. With an enticing mix of size and skill, coupled with a second-line deployment alongside Artemi Panarin after coach Gerard Gallant's recent line-shuffling, Kravtsov's a player to keep an eye on in case this assist marks the start of an uptick in performance.