Kravtsov had one shot in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Devils and had a would-be goal overturned on replay.

Kravtsov thought he had his first NHL goal in the third period, but the goal was taken away after review because one of his teammates was offside on the rush that led to Kravtsov's score. The 21-year-old Russian has been moved up and down the lineup, and while Kravtsov has just one assist through seven games, his ability to generate chances should lead to more production before long. He may not be a fantasy mainstay this season while he adjusts to the NHL level, but file Kravtsov's name away as a sleeper for next year.