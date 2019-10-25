Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Headed back to KHL
Kravtsov secured a contract with Chelyabinsk of the KHL on Friday, Larry Brooks for The New York Post reports.
After just five games in the AHL, Kravtsov will return to the KHL with Chelyabinsk. Per the conditions of his entry-level deal, the 19-year-old was free to move back to Russia after the club sent him down to the minors. If the winger can put together a solid season in the KHL, he could get a longer look in training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
