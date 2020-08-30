Kravtsov will play for the Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL during the 2020-21 season, Corey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

While Kravtsov will begin the year in Russia, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today adds that the Rangers reserve the right to recall him at any point. The 2018 first-round pick (ninth overall) has yet to make his NHL debut, and he wasn't especially dominant with AHL Hartford last year, posting 15 points through 39 games. Perhaps the change of scenery can allow the 20-year-old to regain his confidence before trying to make the Rangers next season.