Kravtsov is one of four Rangers prospects who will compete in 2019 World Junior Championship which begins Wednesday in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Kravtsov will be joined in the tournament by K'Andre Miller (USA), Nils Lundkvist (Sweden), and Nico Gross (Switzerland). The Rangers were awfully close to sending six players, but defensemen Joey Keane (USA) and Jacob Ragnarsson (Sweden) were amongst the last cuts by their respective countries. Interestingly, Russian head coach Valeri Bragin plans on deploying Kravtsov as his number-one center after the 19-year-old has spent the entire year with KHL Traktor Chelyabinsk playing the wing. The 2018 ninth-overall selection is having one of the best under-20 seasons in KHL history (17 points in 33 games) and he has already stated his intention to join the Rangers (or their AHL affiliate in Hartford) once his KHL season is complete.