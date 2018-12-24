Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Leading four NYR prospects to WJC
Kravtsov is one of four Rangers prospects who will compete in 2019 World Junior Championship which begins Wednesday in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.
Kravtsov will be joined in the tournament by K'Andre Miller (USA), Nils Lundkvist (Sweden), and Nico Gross (Switzerland). The Rangers were awfully close to sending six players, but defensemen Joey Keane (USA) and Jacob Ragnarsson (Sweden) were amongst the last cuts by their respective countries. Interestingly, Russian head coach Valeri Bragin plans on deploying Kravtsov as his number-one center after the 19-year-old has spent the entire year with KHL Traktor Chelyabinsk playing the wing. The 2018 ninth-overall selection is having one of the best under-20 seasons in KHL history (17 points in 33 games) and he has already stated his intention to join the Rangers (or their AHL affiliate in Hartford) once his KHL season is complete.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...