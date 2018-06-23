Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Leaps up to ninth at draft
Kravtsov was drafted ninth overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Kravtsov is a real diamond in the rough. Playing this past season in the KHL at just 18, he put up solid numbers. But in the postseason, Kravtsov exploded with 11 points in 16 games -- that was 12th-best in the KHL overall and better than known studs, Eeli Tovanen and Kirill Kaprizov. He's a great skater with remarkable agility for a guy almost 6-foot-3. And as soon as he puts some meat on his 170-pound frame and learns how to play away from the puck, Kravtsov is going to bring real fantasy value to your dynasty squad. Sure, he's high-risk, but he's already proven he can play with men. We like him and you should, too.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...