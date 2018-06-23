Rangers' Vitali Kravtsov: Leaps up to ninth at draft

Kravtsov was drafted ninth overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Kravtsov is a real diamond in the rough. Playing this past season in the KHL at just 18, he put up solid numbers. But in the postseason, Kravtsov exploded with 11 points in 16 games -- that was 12th-best in the KHL overall and better than known studs, Eeli Tovanen and Kirill Kaprizov. He's a great skater with remarkable agility for a guy almost 6-foot-3. And as soon as he puts some meat on his 170-pound frame and learns how to play away from the puck, Kravtsov is going to bring real fantasy value to your dynasty squad. Sure, he's high-risk, but he's already proven he can play with men. We like him and you should, too.