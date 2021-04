Kravtsov will be promoted to the active roster for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

This will be Kravtsov's NHL debut. The 2018 ninth overall pick posted 16 goals and eight assists across 49 games with Chelyabinsk of the KHL this year before coming over the North America. It's unclear exactly where Kravtsov will draw into the lineup.